The 2020 Copa America semifinals begin on Monday with a showdown between Brazil and Peru. A rematch of the 2019 final, Brazil are once again the favorites in this one as they are still undefeated in the competition. The winner of this contest will face either Argentina or Colombia in the final next weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, July 5

: Monday, July 5 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -450; Draw +500; Peru +1600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: The 1-0 win over Chile was an uncomfortable one, and Brazil were a tad fortunate to not see that game go to penalty kicks considering playing most of the second half a man down. They'll hope that type of match is out of their system now when they face heavy underdogs Peru. No Gabriel Jesus due to suspension shouldn't make that much of a difference. Expect more minutes from Lucas Paqueta after his winning goal as he continues to look sharp in combining with Neymar.

Peru: Andre Carrillo's red card in the quarterfinals against Paraguay may loom huge here. The speedy winger has been one of the team's best players for a while now, and losing his quality in attack will prove difficult in breaking down Brazil from the wings. As a result, more pressure will fall on Gianluca Lapadula, with the Italy-born Peruvian international having two goals in seven games for the national team in 2021.

Prediction

There's no stopping this Brazil side here. The talent in attack gets its way with a goal in each half. Pick: Brazil 2, Peru 0