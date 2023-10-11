Brazil are looking to continue their 100% winning start to FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL with Venezuela the visitors on Thursday. La Vinotinto have not won two qualifying games consecutively since 2009 while the Selecao have never lost a World Cup qualifier on home soil. The Brazilians saw off Bolivia and Peru in their two opening fixtures while the Venezuelans beat Paraguay after losing to Colombia in their opener. Brazil are also on a 10-game unbeaten run against Venezuela and both coaches -- Fernando Diniz and Fernando Batista -- are still relatively new to their jobs.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Arena Pantanal -- Cuiaba, Brazil

Arena Pantanal -- Cuiaba, Brazil TV: Universo | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Universo | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brazil -1400; Draw: +800; Venezuela +2800

Team news

Brazil: Raphinha, Renan Lodi, Vanderson and Caio Henrique are all out while while Joelinton and Eder Militao were left out owing to injury. Guilherme Arana and the uncapped Carlos Augusto could start with Danilo, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in defense while Ederson could continue in goal instead of Alisson Becker. Al-Hilal's Neymar should overtake Dani Alves (126) as Brazil's second most-capped player ever with Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior likely to join him in attack with either Gabriel Jesus or Richarlison.

Potential Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Jesus.

Venezuela: Alexander Gonzalez should start at the back alongside Wilker Angel, Yordan Osorio and Miguel Navarro. Tomas Rincon and Yeferson Soteldo, Roberto Rosales and Nahuel Ferraresi will all be competing for starting roles. Salomon Rondon could make his 99th international appearance alongside Josef Martinez up top.

Potential Venezuela XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Sosa, Rincon, Herrera, Soteldo; Josef Martinez, Rondon.

Prediction

Venezuela will hope to keep Brazil at bay but their best chance of coming away with something is arguably a draw. History suggests that it will be a difficult outing for the Vinotinto and that the Selecao should win this one fairly comfortably. Pick: Brazil 3, Venezuela 1.