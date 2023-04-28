Nottingham Forest will square off against Brentford at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford are 11-14-8 overall and 7-7-2 at home, while Nottingham Forest are 7-9-17 overall and 1-3-12 on the road. Nottingham Forest can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 6-7-16 in that position. Brentford haven't had the best luck this season, as they're only 4-6-1 when favored to win.

The latest Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Brentford as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Nottingham Forest the +440 underdog. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under is 2.5. Before entering any Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert has been on a roll with his soccer picks, going 17-9 (+8.79) on his last 26 Champions League best bets, bringing a profit of nearly $900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest:

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Brentford: -155, Nottingham Forest: +440, Draw: +270

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest gave up the first goal in their last match, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Brighton & Hove Albion by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Nottingham Forest were the better team in the second half. The win bumped their English Premier League record up to 7-9-17.

Nottingham Forest are fighting to stay above the relegation zone, so they'll view this match as an opportunity to get a positive result. Nottingham Forest have scored five goals in their last two games, and they secured a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the reverse fixture. Morgan Gibbs-White scored the opener in that match, and he leads Nottingham Forest with six assists. He's also scored four goals in 32 appearances in league play.

What you need to know about Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford only had possession of the ball for 34% of the match but they didn't let that phase them on Wednesday. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The victory bumped their English Premier League record up to 11-14-8.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last two games after losing three straight. The Bees have scored 50 goals this season, while conceding 43 times. Brentford's attack is spearheaded by Ivan Toney, who's ranks third in the Premier League with 19 goals. Bryan Mbeumo has also been effective, recording six goals and seven assists.

How to make Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest picks

