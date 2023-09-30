Brentford look to avoid a third consecutive league defeat when they visit Nottingham Forest in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Sunday. Brentford (1-3-2) began the season with a four-game unbeaten streak before dropping back-to-back matches against Newcastle United and Everton. Nottingham Forest (2-1-3) are coming off a 2-0 setback at Manchester City last weekend.

Kickoff at City Ground is set for 9 a.m. ET. The Bees are the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while the Tricky Trees are +175 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Bees +155, Tricky Trees +175, Draw +225

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Bees -0.5 (+140)

BRE: The Bees have lost only three of their last 13 EPL contests

NF: The Tricky Trees have allowed more than two goals just once this season



Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Brentford

Despite having just one victory in six matches, the Bees have an even goal differential with nine scored and nine conceded. They have been blanked just once and have netted at least two tallies on three occasions this season. Winger Bryan Mbeumo has been the team's top producer as he is tied for fourth in the Premier League with four goals.

Another player with more than one goal for Brentford thus far in 2023-24 is Yoane Wissa, who scored in back-to-back contests to begin his third season with the team. The 27-year-old forward netted seven tallies in each of his first two campaigns with the Bees after reaching double digits in his final two with Lorient of France's Ligue 1. Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen also has converted twice for Brentford, tallying in two of his last three outings. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have been tremendous at home during league play, losing only two of their last 17 EPL matches at City Ground. Nottingham converted in each of their first five overall contests this season, with striker Taiwo Awoniyi leading the charge with three goals. The 26-year-old Nigerian opened the campaign with a three-game goal-scoring streak and notched an assist in each of the team's next two matches prior to the shutout loss to Manchester City.

Awoniyi also has notched a pair of assists, tying him with defender Serge Aurier for the club lead. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has yet to record a goal this season after registering five in 2022-23, including one in a 2-2 draw against Brentford. Swedish winger Anthony Elanga has posted a goal and an assist in his first campaign with the Tricky Trees after spending the previous two with Manchester United. See which team to pick here.

How to make Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He has locked in a confident best bet and also is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 19 units since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.