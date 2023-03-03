Nashville Soccer Club announced Thursday that Nashville Predators all-time leading scorer Filip Forsberg and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have joined the franchise's ownership group. Antetokounmpo will be joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex in his ownership stake.

Forsberg and the Antentokounmpo brothers join an ownership group that also includes principal owner John Ingram, actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth, and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

"Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club's commitment to being a global team," read a statement by Ingram. "Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes – they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards, but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most."

Forsberg brings local stardom to Nashville SC's ownership group, as he has played his entire NHL career for the Predators and has become one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. Meanwhile, Antentokounmpo brings major star power from the Milwaukee Bucks as well as a family legacy in soccer and a lifelong love of the sport.

"Nashville is the best sports city in the country, and I am extremely blessed to now be involved with two of our pro teams," Forsberg said. "Our city is one big family and fanbase, and we support each other on and off the field. Nashville SC has been such a great addition to our sports culture, and joining the ownership group was an opportunity I wasn't going to pass up. I grew up a Liverpool FC fan in Sweden, and after today I am happy to add a second set of colors to cheer for!"

"My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece," Antetokounmpo said. "I've always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn't be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can't wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!"

The ownership announcements continue the growth of Nashville Soccer Club, which joined MLS as an expansion franchise in 2020 and now plays at the newly-constructed GEODIS Park at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Recently, the team extended the contract of head coach Gary Smith through 2025.