Canada and Australia match up for a 2023 Women's World Cup Group B tilt on Monday morning. These teams are fighting to move on to the knockout round, with Canada sitting in the second spot in the standings. Australia are right behind them in third place. During the 2019 World Cup, the Australians were eliminated in the Round of 16. Likewise, Canada made the Round of 16 in France before falling to Sweden.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Australia as the +114 favorites (risk $100 to win $114) in the latest Canada vs. Australia odds. Canada are +230 underdogs, a draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET from Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Before making any Australia vs. Canada picks or World Cup predictions, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Canada vs. Australia and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines for Australia vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Australia money line: Australia +114, Canada +230, Draw +225

Canada vs. Australia spread: Australia -0.5 (+110)

Canada vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians continue to be very solid during the group stage. They have been consistent and aware defensively, only allowing one goal through two games. After being held scoreless in their opener, Canada found some rhythm on offense. On July 26, they topped Ireland 2-1 and had complete control, owning 62% of the possessions and logging 17 total shots with seven on goal.

Forward Adriana Leon is playing in her third World Cup. Leon has good experience on this stage and scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute against Ireland. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has superb instincts and recovery ability around the net. Sheridan recorded six saves in the first two World Cup games, including five versus Ireland.

Why you should back Australia

Australia should come out aggressive in this must-win contest. They are in third place in the Group B standings with three points. Forward Caitlin Foord does an excellent job making plays around the net. On July 27 against Nigeria, she had an assist and five total shots.

Defender Steph Catley is another solid piece for the Australians. Catley showcases her knack for making the most of her scoring chances, logging one goal on three shots in her past two games. Midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross utilizes her field vision to make solid decisions as both a facilitator and attacker. Cooney-Cross notched one assist in the matchup versus Nigeria.

How to make Australia vs. Canada picks

