Co-host Canada look to get off to a strong start when they take on Guadeloupe on Tuesday in their Group D opener of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. The Canadians, who are sharing hosting duties with the United States, are hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to the Americans in the Concacaf Nations League final on June 18. Guadeloupe are coming off a 2-0 triumph over Guyana last Tuesday in a Gold Cup Qualifying match.

Kickoff at BMO Field in Toronto is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Canadians are the -850 favorites (risk $560 to win $100) in the latest Canada vs. Guadeloupe odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Guadeloupeans are +2400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Guadeloupe vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Guadeloupe money line: Canada -850, Guadeloupe +2400, Draw +600

Canada vs. Guadeloupe over/under: 2.5 goals

Canada vs. Guadeloupe spread: Canada -2.5 (+120)

CAN: The Canadians have not won an international competition since the 2000 Gold Cup

GUA: The Guadeloupeans went 3-0-3 in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League B

Why you should back Canada

Some of Canada's top players won't be participating in this competition as the team prefers to give some youngsters much-needed experience. However, several members of the squad that reached the semifinals in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will be on the pitch. One of them is Stephen Eustaquio, a 26-year-old midfielder who shared the team lead with three goals in that tournament.

Another returnee from the 2021 side is winger Junior Hoilett, who recorded two tallies and a pair of assists in that competition. The 33-year-old also produced three goals for Canada during the 2022 World Cup Qualifying. Forward Lucas Cavallini and midfielder Jonathan Osorio each netted a tally during Canada's run to the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League final, with the former also scoring five times during World Cup Qualifying. See who to back here.

Why you should back Guadeloupe

The Guadeloupeans posted clean sheets in both of their qualifying matches as they recorded a 5-0 victory against Antigua and Barbuda prior to the triumph over Guyana. Six different players tallied for Guadeloupe, with defender Andreaw Gravillon adding to an own goal in last Tuesday's win. Forward Matthias Phaeton converted versus Antigua and Barbuda after registering one of Guadeloupe's two goals in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The 23-year-old Phaeton spent the 2022-23 season with Grenoble of France's Ligue 2, notching nine goals and a pair of assists in 37 fixtures. Fellow forward Jordan Tell recorded four tallies and two assists while appearing in 29 matches for Grenoble this past campaign. The 26-year-old also converted against Antigua and Barbuda on June 16, as did defender Steve Solvet and forwards Steve Davidas and Luther Archimede. See who to back here.

How to make picks for Canada vs. Guadeloupe

