CBS Sports will be the new home of the USL after the pair agreed to a multiyear deal, which was announced on Tuesday.

The deal for USL Championship and League One games runs until the 2027 season and will see 100 matches air across CBS' platforms annually, including CBS Television Network, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network. The USL Championship final will air on CBS Television Network and simulcast on Paramount+, while more than 20 matches will air on CBS Sports Network and 75 will broadcast on the Golazo Network.

"The United Soccer League – with its expansive and growing presence across the country – is an excellent addition to CBS Sports' premium soccer portfolio," Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports, said. "We look forward to making the exciting action of the USL more easily available to fans than ever before and elevating the league with coverage across our CBS Sports platforms. With the USL's addition to our wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage, CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for soccer fans in this country."

The USL Championship and League One will also be covered across CBS' other platforms, including Golazo Network programming like Morning Footy and Box to Box, as well as the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

The 2023 USL Championship season wraps up on Sunday as Charleston Battery and the Phoenix Mercury meet in the championship, while the League One campaign ended last Sunday with North Carolina FC's championship win.