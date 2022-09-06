The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Celtic

What to Know

Real Madrid is set to face off against Celtic in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Celtic Park. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Last season, Real Madrid is the reigning Champions League champion after winning last year's final 1-0 against Liverpool. As for Celtic, they bowed out in the second qualifying round, losing to Midtjylland 1-1 and 2-1. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the group stage but did not advance further.

Last year's results favor Real Madrid, but we'll see if that holds Celtic at bay. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch