Two teams who currently sit near the top of their respective domestic leagues will meet Wednesday on Paramount+ in the 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage. Celtic, currently first in the Scottish Premiership, will take on Shakhtar Donetsk, which is second in the Ukranian Premier League. Shakhtar prevailed 4-1 over RB Leipzig in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, while Celtic couldn't get on the scoreboard in a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid. These teams have split their four previous meetings, the last of which came in 2007.

Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET from Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland. Caesars Sportsbook has the visitors, Celtic, as the +122 favorites (risk $100 to win $122) on the 90-minute money line. The latest Celtic vs. Shakhtar odds have the underdogs, Shakhtar, priced at +215 and a draw listed at +255. The over-under is 2.5 goals and you can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream the biggest UEFA Champions League matches. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. Just click on the "try it free" button for instant access to the best men's soccer -- UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and more -- across all your devices. sign up right here.

How to watch Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk date: Wednesday, September 14

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Before turning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Mike Goodman. A soccer editor for CBS Sports, Goodman is at the forefront of the advanced statistics and analytics movement in soccer, with eight years of experience working with cutting-edge predictive statistical analysis. Among his credits are work for FiveThirtyEight and StatsBomb, and he has immense experience diving deep into the analytics involved in dissecting the sport.

For Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Goodman is backing Celtic to win at +122 on the money line. Celtic is coming off a loss to Real Madrid, but they were on a 17-game unbeaten streak before that, dating back to last season. This year, the team has won all six of its domestic league games, and all six came by multiple goals.

Shakhtar prevailed in their UCL opener, but that looks like an outlier when you factor in the club's recent history. Over the team's last eight Champions League matches, their Matchday 1 win over Leipzig is their only victory. Now, they have to face a much more seasoned opponent, and even though this is technically a home game for the Ukrainian side Shakhtar, it's actually being played at a neutral site in Poland. Goodman doesn't see the good fortunes that allowed them to beat Leipzig happening again, which is why he's behind Celtic to be victorious.

"Don't expect the same thing to happen here," Goodman told SportsLine. "Leipzig gifted them an early goal, and Shakhtar played flawless counterattacking football from that moment on. It was a fairy tale but one that won't be repeated." Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.