Champions League draw results: Real Madrid gets PSG, Barcelona to take on Chelsea
Here is how all 16 teams were paired with the knockout stage kicking off in February
The Champions League group stage draw took place in Switzerland on Monday, and soccer fans around the world were gifted two brilliant match-ups in the round of 16. Here's how the draw played out:
Juventus vs. Tottenham
Basel vs. Manchester City
Porto vs. Liverpool
Sevilla vs. Manchester United
Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma
Chelsea vs. Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas
Obviously the big ones there are Real Madrid vs. PSG and Chelsea vs. Barcelona. Each is a contender to win the cup, and these ties mean two big clubs are guaranteed to be eliminated before the quarterfinals. It's Ronaldo vs. Neymar just like back in the Brazilian's Barcelona days, while Barcelona and Chelsea meet again in the UCL, with each having gotten the better of the other in the past, from Fernando Torres' magical night at the Camp Nou to Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta breaking the hearts of those at Stamford Bridge.
Not to be overlooked, Juventus vs. Tottenham is also enticing. Juve, as usual, is superb defensively, while Tottenham has one of the most electric attacks in Europe. In the other ties, Liverpool, Manchester United, Roma, Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be strong favorites to move on.
The first legs will take place from February 13-21, while the return legs will be March 6-14.
