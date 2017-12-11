Champions League draw results: Real Madrid gets PSG, Barcelona to take on Chelsea

The Champions League group stage draw took place in Switzerland on Monday, and soccer fans around the world were gifted two brilliant match-ups in the round of 16. Here's how the draw played out:

Juventus vs. Tottenham

Basel vs. Manchester City

Porto vs. Liverpool

Sevilla vs. Manchester United

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma

Chelsea vs. Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas

Obviously the big ones there are Real Madrid vs. PSG and Chelsea vs. Barcelona. Each is a contender to win the cup, and these ties mean two big clubs are guaranteed to be eliminated before the quarterfinals. It's Ronaldo vs. Neymar just like back in the Brazilian's Barcelona days, while Barcelona and Chelsea meet again in the UCL, with each having gotten the better of the other in the past, from Fernando Torres' magical night at the Camp Nou to Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta breaking the hearts of those at Stamford Bridge.

Not to be overlooked, Juventus vs. Tottenham is also enticing. Juve, as usual, is superb defensively, while Tottenham has one of the most electric attacks in Europe. In the other ties, Liverpool, Manchester United, Roma, Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be strong favorites to move on.

The first legs will take place from February 13-21, while the return legs will be March 6-14.