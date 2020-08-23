Watch Now: UEFA Champions League Final Pregame: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 14:32 )

The starting XIs for the UEFA Champions League final are in, and Paris Saint-Germain have received a big boost against Bayern Munich. PSG's star goalkeeper Keylor Navas -- a three-time UCL winner -- is starting after missing the semifinal with a hamstring injury. However, midfielder Marco Verratti is on the bench for the French club.

Verratti hasn't started a game in Lisbon due to a calf injury he picked up training earlier this month, and after coming on as a substitute against RB Leipzig, he stays on the bench. Marquinhos is in fine form with two goals in his last two games and plays deep in the midfield for PSG. For Bayern, Kingsley Coman starts over Ivan Perisic up top.

Here are the lineups of the two sides:

Bayern Munich (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Leon Goretzka, Thiago, Thomas Muller; Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry.

PSG (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat; Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.

