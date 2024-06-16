Christian Eriksen's goal in his first appearance at the Euros since his cardiac arrest three years ago was one of the most memorable moments of the tournament, with more action slated for Sunday in Germany. Eriksen's goal came in Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia in Stuttgart and came after the Netherlands' come-from-behind victory over Poland in Hamburg. The day's action concludes with tournament favorites England, who face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 scores for Sunday

Poland 1, Netherlands 2

Denmark 1, Slovenia 1

England vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. ET

Denmark 1, Slovenia 1: Eriksen scores on return

Denmark and Slovenia shared the spoils in Stuttgart with goals neither national will be quick to forget.

The opening goal of the game came in the 17th minute courtesy of Denmark's Eriksen, who scored from close range. The goal marked a triumphant return for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest three years ago during Denmark's 1-0 loss to Finland at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020. He returned to the game in February 2022 after being fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm.

Denmark were in charge for most of the match but were inefficient with their chances, allowing Slovenia to work their way back into the match. A late flurry of chances led to Erik Janza's equalizer in the 72nd minute, which was a long-distance shot from a set piece. It was a major moment for the team, who are back at the Euros for the first time since 2000.

Netherlands 2, Poland 1: Weghorst rescues the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst's 83rd-minute goal ensured the Netherlands would pick up all three points in their opening match of the Euros, allowing his side to come from behind after going down early.

Poland, who were without star striker Robert Lewandowski for much of the match with injury, threw a wrench in the Netherlands' plans just 16 minutes in when Adam Buksa expertly scored off a set piece. It didn't take long for the Dutch to level the score, though, with Cody Gakpo scoring from just outside the penalty area in the 29th minute.

The Dutch maintained an attack-first strategy throughout and were dominant for much of the match, boasting 70% of possession and taking 21 shots. They were mostly wasteful with their chances, putting just four on frame -- fewer than Poland, who took 12 shots but put seven on target.

Weghorst's reputation as a super sub came in handy for the Netherlands, though, and just two minutes after he came on, the forward notched the go-ahead goal. The quickly-taken strike from close range was Weghorst's first touch of the game and finally gave the Dutch the advantage they had been looking for for nearly 70 minutes.

How things stand

Group C

Denmark, 1 point (0) Slovenia, 1 point (0) England, 0 points (0) Serbia, 0 points (0)

Group D

Netherlands, 3 points (+1) Austria, 0 points (0) France, 0 points (0) Poland, 0 points (-1)

Monday's schedule

All times Eastern

Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. on Vix

Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

What happened on Saturday?

Ten goals were scored across three games on Saturday as the oddsmakers' favorites each won their matches in style. Switzerland picked up the first win of the day in a 3-1 win over Hungary, while Spain trounced Croatia 3-0 in one of the most anticipated matchups of the group stage. The day's biggest surprise, though, came when Albania scored just 23 seconds into their match against Italy. The advantage was shortlived, though -- Italy equalized 10 minutes later through Alessandro Bastoni and by the 16th minute, Nicolo Barrella scored the final goal fo the game to give the reigning champions a 2-1 win.

