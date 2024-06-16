Romania and Ukraine kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 Group E campaigns at the Munich Football Arena. Both sides have been tournament regulars in the last decade, although while Romania have not reached the knockout stages in 24 years, their opponents enjoyed their most successful campaign to date at Euro 2020, making it as far as the last eight. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, June 17 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Monday, June 17 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Munich Football Arena -- Munich, Germany

Munich Football Arena -- Munich, Germany Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Romania +320; Draw +240; Ukraine -125

Group E

Apart from Romania and Ukraine, Belgium and Slovakia complete Group E. Romania are featuring in the finals for the sixth time and the second in three editions of the competition. Their best performance came in 2000 when they lost 2-0 to eventual runners-up Italy in the quarterfinals having progressed from a group including Portugal, England and Germany. Ukraine made their first Euro appearance as co-hosts in 2012 and are now in the finals for the fourth tournament running. Andriy Shevchenko oversaw Ukraine's most successful UEFA European Championship campaign at Euro 2020, taking his side as far as the quarterfinals, where they lost 4-0 to England in Rome.

Team news

Romania: Nicolae Stanciu will be a starter in the midfield while Olimpiu Morutan has been ruled out of due to an ACL injury.

Possible Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin, R. Marin; Man, Stanciu, Mihaila; Dragus.

Ukraine: The talented squad led by Serhiy Rebrov will see Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov set to feature as wingers, while Shakhtar Donetsk's Heorhiy Sudakov should play as an advanced midfielder. Striker Artem Dovbyk should make a start in the role of central striker, after an exciting season played at Girona in Spain.

Possible Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Prediction

Ukraine can count on a much more talented roster but Romania should not be underestimated this summer. Pick: Ukraine 2, Romania 1.