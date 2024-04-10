Happy Wednesday! There was no shortage of entertaining soccer on Tuesday between the Champions League and the USWNT's win over Canada. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a midweek check-in on the latest.

🇪🇺 Goals galore in the Champions League



The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals kicked off in style on Tuesday with 10 goals across two games that both ended in draws, setting up for equally exciting second legs a week from now.

The headlining act was arguably Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Manchester City, which is already going down as a classic as both teams' high-profile attackers turned up and each side delivered memorable goals. Rodrygo was amongst the goalscorers for Real Madrid while Vinicius Junior delivered two assists. Phil Foden scored his fourth goal in a week for City. One player who was notably uninvolved was City's Erling Haaland, who ranked last amongst the starters for touches with 20 and got just one shot off. It's part of a worrying trend, but as Chuck Booth writes, it's not all doom and gloom for Haaland.

Booth: "Haaland averages 4.16 shots per game that he starts in the Premier League and Champions League but Real Madrid held him to one. This is only the fourth time this season that Haaland has started a match and been held to one or fewer shots in these competitions. What's even more interesting is that three of these four matches have happened in 2024. … The three matches in 2024 where he's been held with one or fewer shots are facing Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid. If you make a list of the top 10 teams in the world, all of them would be included. All of those matches were also away from the friendly confines of the Etihad Stadium."

Meanwhile in London, Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich as the visitors showed signs of life in a season that has been full of low points for them. While another batch of high-profile attackers like Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane scored, the refereeing took center stage at times at the Emirates Stadium. Kane's goal came from a penalty, but both Arsenal and Bayern looked for another late in the game. Bayern, though, were particularly upset post-match when the referee opted not to penalize Gabriel for placing his hands on the ball after David Raya rolled it to him, presumably because he was unaware play had resumed.

Kane: "They had a decision at the end which sometimes go your way but we also had a clear penalty which would have been really strange when the keeper passed it to Gabriel and he picked the ball up in his box but it was a stonewall penalty and I don't know why the ref didn't give it. It would have been strange. But the ref blew the whistle, he passed it, he picked it up, it would have been child like but that's not our problem. The rules are the rules and maybe they should have had one, we should have had one, and it's 2-2 and level for next week."

Wednesday's follow-up act will see Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain take on Barcelona, which will be the latest stop on Kylian Mbappe's farewell tour. The World Cup winner remains the team's focal point but manager Luis Enrique has worked hard to ensure PSG are not a one-man team and as Jonathan Johnson notes, a handful of players could provide Barcelona with some trouble. That includes Ousmane Dembele, who has a chance to impress against his former club.

Johnson: "The next major threat is an extremely familiar face in Dembele who only swapped Barcelona for Paris last summer and is already making himself at home in the French capital providing Mbappe with much of his ammunition. Although the France international is still lacking the finished product on occasions -- which will surprise none of his former teammates and staff -- he is absolutely capable of turning it on for the biggest games and this certainly qualifies. Coming up against former clubs can often be motivating and that seems likely to be the case for Dembele who had a generally mixed relationship with Barca before his exit."

🇺🇸 USWNT beats Canada on penalties in SheBelieves Cup



The U.S. women's national team and Canada may have swapped a waterlogged pitch for ideal conditions on Tuesday night, but the regional rivals once again tied 2-2 before the USWNT won things in a penalty shootout. The latest edition of the rivalry ended with the USWNT lifting their seventh SheBelieves Cup, capping off their final match before Emma Hayes' arrival with high levels of optimism.

For the second time in as many games, the USWNT went behind first when Canada's Adrianna Leon scored in the 40th minute. The players on the field responded with fervor and then interim head coach Twila Kilgore acted swiftly with a crucial halftime switch -- Mallory Swanson for Sam Coffey, moving Jaedyn Shaw from her role as a wide forward to one as an attacking midfielder. The substitution paid off in a big way, with Sophia Smith scoring a brace and coming away as the USWNT's standout player, as Sandra Herrera writes in her player ratings.

Herrera: "[She] was active out wide and did a good job winning balls and in defensive recognition but had some hesitant moments in the first half. Came out swinging in the second 45 and put her boot right through it on the equalizer and converted her penalty [in the shootout]."

Crystal Dunn was called for a foul on Leon in the last 10 minutes, with Leon stepping up and converting the penalty to send the match to a shootout. Alyssa Naeher was once again the hero of the shootout, making three saves and converting her own spotkick as things progressed to sudden death.

This marks the end of Kilgore's seven month tenure as the interim head coach, one in which the player pool was rapidly transformed and a large group of younger players staked their claim on not just roster spots, but starting roles. While young players with World Cup experience like Smith and Trinity Rodman continue to prove their worth, breakout stars like Jaedyn Shaw and Sam Coffey demonstrate that this quick period of experimentation has so far been a successful one. There's room to grow for sure, but the last few months offer Hayes plenty of food for thought once she begins her short prep for the Olympics, and then begins to map out the USWNT's identity post-Paris.

🇪🇺 Champions League central: Here's more on the spectacle that was Madrid's draw with City and the non-call at the Emirates, as well as a look at Arsenal's defensive resolve and way-too-early predictions for the second legs. Plus, here's a preview of Wednesday's matchups and the latest on the coefficient battle.

🏟️ Stadium security: Security has been increased at this week's Champions League matches amid terror threats from a pro-Islamic State media outlet, but the games will go on as scheduled.

🔴 Amorim to Liverpool?: Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly close to succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and could sign a three-year deal soon.

⚽⚾ Red Stars at Wrigley: The NWSL's Chicago Red Stars will play Bay FC at Wrigley Field in June in a partnership with MLB's Chicago Cubs, hoping to expand the club's footprint in the city.

