Just 35 days after their last meeting, USA and Canada found themselves in another penalty kick shootout on Tuesday night in the SheBelieves Cup final. The Stars and Stripes conceded in the first half and had a strong response in the second half with a brace by Sophia Smith. Still, the Canadians found a way and after a 2-2 stalemate the game was decided on penalties, with the U.S. winning 5-4.

So how did the players perform against Canada? Take a look at our ratings:

Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher USA • GK • #1 Minutes Played 90

Saw her defender getting beat and made a choice to come out but couldn't break up the play on the opener. Came up with a late-game save to keep things level, made correct decisions during the shootout, and converted a shot.

Rating: 7.5

Defenders

Tierna Davidson USA • D Minutes Played 90

Had to hold her position when distributing while Crystal Dunn was tasked to get higher in the attack and got smoked in transition on Canada's opening goal. Made up for it when she recycled the ball back into the attacking half on Smith's equalizer.

Rating: 7

Abby Dahlkemper USA • D Minutes Played 90

Had good defensive recognition and helped the backline in transition defense. Did well during a window that probably asked more of her with an injury to Naomi Girma. Converted her penalty.

Rating: 7

Emily Fox USA • D • #23 Minutes Played 90

Another game where the fullback showed off her ability to constantly interchange. Good defensive awareness when trying to combine with Smith. Converted her penalty.

Rating: 7.5

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Minutes Played 87

Was tasked with getting involved higher in the attack along the left side and needed some time to get into a rhythm but eventually was an asset in ball progression. Conceded a penalty late in the game.

Rating: 6.5

Midfielders

Sam Coffey USA • M Minutes Played 45

Got another start alongside Horan and showed off more of her ability to progress the ball. Provided another option on free kicks and corner kick services but couldn't quite get on the same page alongside Sonnett.

Rating: 6.5

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Minutes Played 90

Another game where the captain took some punishment and won fouls for the team. Converted her penalty.

Rating: 7.5

Emily Sonnett USA • D • #14

Did a good job of reading when to be aggressive to win the ball in challenges. Put opposing players under pressure and disrupted build-ups but skied her penalty with a chance to win. Rating: 7

Forwards

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 Minutes Played 64

Tried to get into early moments of interchange alongside Smith. Had a few brief moments of combination but was also offside at times.

Rating: 6.5

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11

Was active out wide and did a good job winning balls and in defensive recognition but had some hesitant moments in the first half. Came out swinging in the second 45 and put her boot right through it on the equalizer and converted her penalty. Rating: 9.5

Jaedyn Shaw USA • F Minutes Played 75

Had an excellent touch on the ball for a chance near the half-hour mark but couldn't convert. Had to slot back into the No. 10 role and was effective in picking out the final pass. Had the assist on Smith's equalizer.

Rating: 7.5

Substitutes

Mallory Swanson USA • F Minutes Played 45

Was a spark off the bench as a halftime sub. Made really good line-breaking passes and was a menace to mark.

Rating: 7.5

Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Minutes Played 26

Immediately impacted the game after subbing into the match for Morgan. Moved swiftly and selflessly to deliver the assist on the go-ahead goal to Smith. Didn't take a good penalty.

Rating: 7

Korbin Albert USA • M • #15 Minutes Played 15

Didn't play enough time to make a major impact.

Rating: N/A

Casey Krueger USA • D Minutes Played 3

Didn't play enough time to make an impact.

Rating: N/A