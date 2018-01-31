Chelsea vs. Bournmeouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Chelsea welcomes Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for a Premier League clash, with the Blues hoping to jump Manchester United into season place and the Cherries aim to improve their chances of survival.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Chelsea's quick, creative attack causes lots of trouble for Bournemouth, and an Eden Hazard goal and assist seal it. Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0.