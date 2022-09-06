After a summer of upheaval for Chelsea, the Blues have a chance to put it all behind them, starting with their first match of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb. Chelsea were eliminated by Real Madrid in last season's quarterfinals, but are no strangers to success in the competition. The two-time winners also made it to the final in 2008, and could make an emphatic statement about their status under new ownership with a return to the title game. That all starts with a Group E showdown on Tuesday, which you can see when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadion Maksimir is set for is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chelsea as -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Zagreb the +625 underdogs, in its latest Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea odds. A draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea date: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Green is backing Chelsea at -1.25 on the Asian Handicap at -105 odds. This means a winning bet occurs if Chelsea wins by two-or-more goals and bettors win half if the Blues are victorious by a single goal. Although Chelsea has gone through some significant roster changes, and has had some inconsistent results this season, the Blues still have plenty of firepower at their disposal.

Chelsea have won two of their last three games by a 2-1 final score, and have been led by Raheem Sterling, who has three goals during that stretch. Zagreb has been dominant in its home league of SuperSport HNL, but there is the legitimate question of how much that translates to UCL play, as the club has only advanced from the group stage in the first of nine total appearances in the competition. Something that should be of concern to Zagreb is the play of keeper Dominik Livakovic, who had a 25 percent save rate in UCL qualifying matches ahead of group play.

"[Zagreb] are far too good for their domestic rivals -- they are already well clear of second-placed Slaven Belupo after winning seven out of eight games so far this season," Green told SportsLine. "But a clash with Chelsea represents a huge step up in quality. If the Blues can keep Oršić quiet, they should win this one comfortably."

