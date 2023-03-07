The 2023 Champions League Round of 16 resumes this week. On Tuesday, Chelsea F.C. will look for redemption when they host Borussua Dortmund on Paramount+. The German side secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the aggregate and have won all three of their matches since, extending their overall winning streak to 10 games. Meanwhile, Chelsea continue their inconsistent Premier League campaign, although they enter Tuesday's Champions League 2023 match following a 1-0 domestic victory against Leeds United. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Chelsea vs. Dortmund odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Chelsea as the -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Chelsea vs. Dortmund date: Tuesday, March 7

Chelsea vs. Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Chelsea vs. Dortmund, Eimer is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. While sportsbooks are high on Chelsea to win at home, the expert thinks Tuesday's game will be both a gritty and low-scoring affair, even though Dortmund have scored 14 goals over their last five league games.

Chelsea are having difficulty scoring despite the amount of star power on their roster. While Dortmund may not be typically known for their defense, they have conceded just two goals in their last five games across all competitions, which includes three clean sheets.

"The backline has become difficult to score against, and especially being up 1-0 on Chelsea in aggregate, we should expect a very defensive outing from the visitors," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

