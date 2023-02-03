Chelsea can become the first club to reach 150 wins in Premier League London derbies when the Blues host west London rival Fulham on Friday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea enter Matchweek 22 in 10th place in the EPL table, with 29 points. The club is coming off a scoreless draw against Liverpool on Jan. 21. Meanwhile Fulham sit in seventh place in the EPL table, with 21 points. The Cottagers drew with Sunderland, 1-1, on Saturday in a FA Cup match.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chelsea as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Fulham odds, with the Cottagers the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Fulham spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-165), Fulham +0.5 (+127)

Chelsea vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Fulham money line: Chelsea -160, Fulham +440, Draw +285

CHE: Thiago Silva ranks third in the EPL in passes (1,402)

ranks third in the EPL in passes (1,402) FUL: Aleksandar Mitrovic is fourth in the league in goals (11)

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have been excellent at home this season. In nine Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have five wins, two draws and two defeats. The two losses came to the top two teams in the table -- Arsenal and Manchester City. On Friday, the Blues face a Fulham side that has lost five of 10 road matches this season.

In addition, Chelsea have a proven goal scorer in Kai Havertz. The 23-year-old forward from Germany leads the team and ranks 21st in the league in goals, with five. He scored the Blues' last Premier League goal, in the team's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Jan. 15.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers enter Friday's match knowing they beat the Blues just three weeks ago. On Jan. 12, Fulham got a goal from former Chelsea midfielder Willian as well as the game-winner from Carlos Vinicius to earn a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage. With the win, the Cottagers gave the Blues their fifth loss in their last seven Premier League outings.

In addition, Fulham will face a Chelsea side that will be shorthanded on Friday. The Blues are expected to be without N'Golo Kante, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja. Also, Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt, and Joao Felix is set to sit out the last match of his three-match ban.

