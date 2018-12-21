Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea is back in the top for of the Premier League and hopes to stay there after this weekend with a home match against 12th-place Leicester City. The Blues are 11-4-2 on the season with 37 points, while Leicester's 22 points has the Foxes 10 points above the drop zone and more than half way to the safety mark of 40 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Date : Saturday, Dec. 22



: Saturday, Dec. 22 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge in London



: Stamford Bridge in London TV channel : CNBC



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -294 / Leicester City +950 / Draw +340

Storylines

Chelsea: After the upset loss to Wolves on Dec. 5, the Blues bounced back by knocking off undefeated Manchester City and followed that up with a tough 2-1 win at Brighton to get into the top four. Now comes a really great chance to take a commanding lead ahead of fifth place. Chelsea will face Watford, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle after Wolves. Outside of Watford, the others are in the bottom third of the table.

Leicester City: The Foxes only have survival on their minds, and they'll likely get there. To help their chances, they need to get something from games like this.. Following Chelsea, the team will face Manchester City, and they aren't expected to get anything from either. Even a point from those two could be valuable come season's end.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City prediction

The Blues come out of the gates slow, but in the second half Eden Hazard takes over and the Blues win again.

Pick: Chelsea (-294)