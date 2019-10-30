Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Carabao Cup TV channel, live stream, prediction, pick, watch online

In-form Chelsea hosts Manchester United on Wednesday in the fourth round of the League Cup with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Both teams are coming off of weekend victories in the Premier League and will be eager to make it one step closer to a potential final appearance in a wide open tournament.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

League Cup: Chelsea vs. Man United

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 30



: Wednesday, Oct. 30 Time : 4:05 p.m. ET



: 4:05 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge (London, England)



: Stamford Bridge (London, England) TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are looking like a real contender to finish in the top four in what was expected to be a down year losing Eden Hazard, coach Maurizio Sarri and receiving a transfer ban. But young players have stepped up big time, and nobody has done more as of late than American Christian Pulisic. He scored a hat trick at Burnley last weekend and had the game-winning assist in the match right before that. He's one to watch here if he gets enough minutes.

Man. United: The Red Devils scored three goals this weekend at Norwich City, while missing two penalty kicks. It was the first time the club had scored more than a goal in any game since the season-opening win over Chelsea, which United won 4-0. They'll hope for a similar result here but the defense will be tested against a squad on the rise.

Prediction

Pulisic has another strong game, and the Blues advance with a narrow victory.

Pick: Chelsea 2, United 1