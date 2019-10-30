Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Carabao Cup TV channel, live stream, prediction, pick, watch online
The two sides meet for the second time this season, this time in the fourth round of the Football League Cup
In-form Chelsea hosts Manchester United on Wednesday in the fourth round of the League Cup with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Both teams are coming off of weekend victories in the Premier League and will be eager to make it one step closer to a potential final appearance in a wide open tournament.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
League Cup: Chelsea vs. Man United
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge (London, England)
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues are looking like a real contender to finish in the top four in what was expected to be a down year losing Eden Hazard, coach Maurizio Sarri and receiving a transfer ban. But young players have stepped up big time, and nobody has done more as of late than American Christian Pulisic. He scored a hat trick at Burnley last weekend and had the game-winning assist in the match right before that. He's one to watch here if he gets enough minutes.
Man. United: The Red Devils scored three goals this weekend at Norwich City, while missing two penalty kicks. It was the first time the club had scored more than a goal in any game since the season-opening win over Chelsea, which United won 4-0. They'll hope for a similar result here but the defense will be tested against a squad on the rise.
Prediction
Pulisic has another strong game, and the Blues advance with a narrow victory.
Pick: Chelsea 2, United 1
