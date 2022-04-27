Chelsea's bid for a second consecutive Champions League title was halted earlier this month as it lost to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. The Blues attempt to move closer toward securing a berth in next year's competition when they visit Manchester United for an English Premier League showdown on Thursday. Chelsea (19-8-5) is third in the EPL standings with 65 points, seven ahead of fifth-place Tottenham. A top-four finish that guarantees a Champions League spot will be much more difficult to secure for Manchester United (15-9-10), which trails fourth-place Arsenal by six points.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Chelsea is listed as a +125 favorite (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Manchester United is a +210 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+115)

Chelsea vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Manchester United money line: Chelsea +125, Manchester United +210, Draw +250

CHE: The Blues have scored fewer than three goals in four of their last five EPL matches

MAN: The Red Devils have been held under two goals in eight of their last 10 games across all competitions



Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues rank third in the Premier League with 15 clean sheets this season and have been extremely strong defensively of late. Chelsea has posted six clean sheets over its last nine league matches following a 1-0 triumph over West Ham on Sunday. Christian Pulisic provided the offense in the victory with his second goal in four EPL games.

Mason Mount has been the top offensive player for the Blues during Premier League play this season. The 23-year-old leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for fourth in the EPL with nine assists. German forward Timo Werner has netted only four goals in 18 league matches, but three have come in his last three outings.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions, but they have performed well at home in the Premier League of late. The club is riding a seven-game unbeaten streak at Old Trafford, posting four victories and three draws since suffering a 1-0 loss against Wolves on Jan. 3. Superstar Cristian Ronaldo has been red-hot at home, recording a hat trick in two of Manchester United's last three contests on home soil.

Ronaldo has scored all four of the goals the team has produced over its last four matches. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward is third in the Premier League with 16 tallies and scored his 100th EPL goal in Saturday's 3-1 setback against Arsenal. Jadon Sancho has produced only three goals in his debut season with Manchester United, but scored his first in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Nov. 28.

