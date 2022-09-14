Fresh off a 1-0 loss in the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage to Dinamo Zagreb that cost manager Thomas Tuchel his job, Chelsea will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when they take on Red Bull Salzburg on Paramount+. The Austrian side is first in their league with seven wins in eight matches and drew 1-1 against AC Milan in their UCL opener against AC Milan last week. Salzburg won 3-0 over Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga this week, while Chelsea has had matches against Fulham and Liverpool postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Salzburg odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -285 favorites (risk $285 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salzburg the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +410 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Salzburg

Chelsea vs. Salzburg date: Wednesday, Sept. 14

Chelsea vs. Salzburg time: 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Salzburg live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Salzburg vs. Chelsea

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Chelsea vs. Salzburg, Green is backing both teams to score for a -130 payout. It's been an ugly start to the season for Chelsea, who now have two wins, three losses and a draw in their last six matches across all competition. Last year's third-place finishers in the Premier League are currently sixth in the table, but five points back of first-place Arsenal and have a negative goal differential.

Graham Potter now steps in after Tuchel was sacked and the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager will hope to quickly turn the season around for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. Despite Chelsea's issues at striker, this is a side with plenty of attacking prowess and Potter will undoubtedly urge his side to dominate possession and create chances going forward.

However, Salzburg has scored in every match it has played this season and has managed multiple goals in seven of their nine matches in 2022-23. Expect the Austrian side to apply pressure on the counter and for both squads to find the back of the net on Wednesday.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.