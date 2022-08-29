Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four English Premier League matches against Southampton and five consecutive overall meetings, recording three draws and a pair of victories. The Blues had an easy time of it in their last matchup, cruising to a 6-0 victory at Southampton on Apr. 9. The Saints attempt to put on a better showing and end their slump in the series when they host Chelsea on Tuesday. Southampton (1-1-2) are coming off a 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday, while Chelsea (2-1-1) edged Leicester City 2-1 in their last outing.

Kickoff at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Blues are -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Southampton odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Saints are +470 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Southampton money line: Chelsea -170, Southampton +470, Draw +310

Chelsea vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Southampton spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-170)

CHE: The Blues haven't lost at Southampton since March 30, 2013 (seven wins, two draws)

SOU: The Saints are 0-1-1 at home this season

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have dominated the all-time series of late, losing only two of the last 20 meetings across all competitions. Chelsea have registered 12 victories in that span, including the 6-0 rout in April. Midfielder Mason Mount remains in search of his first Premier League goal this season but netted two of his team-leading 11 tallies of 2021-22 in that contest.

Raheem Sterling began to pay dividends in the Blues' victory against Leicester City on Saturday, scoring in the 47th and 63rd minutes to give the team a 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old winger, who signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in July, reached double digits in goals in each of his final five seasons with Manchester City. Kai Havertz has found the back of the net in each Chelsea's last two meetings with Southampton, including their fourth-round match in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints recorded seven goals in three matches across all competitions before being shut out by Manchester United. Che Adams produced four of those goals, netting both in a 2-1 victory against Leicester City on Aug. 20 and scoring twice in Southampton's 3-0 triumph over Cambridge United in the second round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup three days later. The 26-year-old forward recorded seven goals and three assists in 30 Premier League matches last season.

Midfielder Joe Aribo and defender Kyle Walker-Peters scored in the Saints' 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Aug. 13, while midfielder James Ward-Prowse netted the team's lone goal in its season-opening 4-1 loss to Tottenham. The 27-year-old Ward-Prowse accounted for Southampton's only score in a 3-1 setback at Chelsea on Oct. 2. Adams did the same in a 1-1 draw versus the Blues later that month in the fourth round of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, a match Chelsea ultimately won on penalty kicks.

