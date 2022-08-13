Chelsea will try to continue their dominance against Tottenham, but it should be a tough task on Sunday when the teams meet in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. Spurs have been a different team since former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte took over as manager in November. It finished fourth in the league last season, just three points behind third-place Chelsea. The Blues have won five straight matches in this North West London derby and will have the crowd behind them. Tottenham has won just once in the past 37 meetings at Stamford Bridge (12-24-1). Chelsea scrapped to a 1-0 victory on the road against Everton last Saturday, while Tottenham cruised to a 4-1 victory at home the same day.

Kickoff in London is set for 11:30 a.m ET. Chelsea is the +126 favorite (risk $100 to win $126) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Tottenham odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Spurs are the +230 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+120)

Chelsea vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Tottenham money line: Chelsea +126, Tottenham +230, Draw +230

CHL: It is 6-1-0 in the past seven EPL meetings, with a 12-1 goal advantage

TOT: It has scored the most league goals during this calendar year (51)

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will be eager to put on a better performance than last week for their home crowd, and they should be confident. They dominated Spurs four times over the course of last season, beating them a combined 8-0 in two EPL meetings and two League Cup matches. Chelsea had a 70-26 advantage in shots (25-9 on target) over those four matchups. It should hold the ball for much of the game, as it averaged a 10 percent higher possession rate (62.3-52) in 2021-22. It kept possession an average of 60 percent in the four matchups with Tottenham last season.

New addition Raheem Sterling has played at Stamford Bridge many times, but he's no longer the enemy and will be out to make a good impression. The speedy 27-year-old scored 13 goals and set up five for league champ Manchester City last season. The Chelsea defense should remain tough to penetrate as long as manager Thomas Tuchel is devising the tactics. Thiago Silva is back and has been joined by newcomer Kalidou Koulibaly in the middle. The Blues allowed 33 goals last season, third-fewest in the league, and had a plus-43 goal differential.

Why You Should Back Tottenham

The Blues defense has been tough to crack, but Spurs certainly have the talent to do it. And Koulibaly is still acclimating to his new teammates in the middle, and the Blues lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the offseason. That could mean Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min find their opportunities this week. Tottenham won in a rout despite neither of the top scorers getting on the board against Southampton. Son had a team-high 23 goals, while Kane scored 17 after a slow start. Last week's goals came from unlikely sources, including an own goal.

Son did have one assist against the Saints, but it was Dejan Kulusevski who had the biggest impact. The Swedish midfielder scored a goal and set up another, and defender Eric Dier and midfielder Ryan Sessegnon also got on the score sheet. Kulusevski had five goals and eight assists last season and has been a strong complement to the top two. Richarlison came over in the offseason from Everton, where he scored 43 goals in four seasons. Hugo Lloris remains in the net, and the Frenchman had 16 clean sheets and a 71.4 save percentage in 2021-22.

