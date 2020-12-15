American Christian Pulisic returns to the Chelsea FC lineup as the Blues prepare for a midweek fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. on Tuesday at Molineux Stadium in West Midlands, England. Both teams are coming off of a loss over the weekend in Premier League action. Chelsea sit just outside the top four of the league standings in fifth place with 22 points, while Wolves sitting are mid-table in 13th place with 17 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 15

: Tuesday, Dec. 15 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Location : Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

: Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Wolves +410; Draw +280; Chelsea-145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Wolves: The home side is coming off a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa and are sliding down the slope of a two game losing streak. They enter this match having only one win in their last five, and a loss against Chelsea would be the first time they've taken three consecutive losses since 2018. The loss of Mexican striker Raul Jimenez has been immense, and the team is still looking for answers in front of goal. They'll also be without central mid João Moutinho due to a red card, and will need more from Adama Traore and Pedro Neto if they're to stay active on offense.

Chelsea: The Blues are coming off a 1-0 loss against Everton on Saturday. Despite retaining the majority of the possession, Chelsea had struggled in front of goal, and ultimately fell on a converted penalty kick. Their attack has been lacking in Premier League, with Timo Werner failing to score in seven games, following a run of seven goals in seven matches. They'll need to figure things out against Wolves, and Tammy Abraham could be the answer, as he's scored six goals in four appearances against them, including a hat-trick just last season,

Wolves vs. Chelsea prediction

Chelsea figures it out inn front of goal while the Wolves woes continue. Pick: Chelsea 3, Wolves 0.

