There are eight teams left in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and two of them are Cinderella stories hailing from the USL Championship. Big teams like the Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, and Los Angeles FC have already been knocked out so that means there are only three teams left who have ever won the tournament: the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, and Houston Dynamo. FC Cincinnati lead the Supporters' Shield race with the best record in Major League Soccer and are likely the favorites to win the tournament but with how things have gone, it's anyone game.

Here's how things line up for the remainder of the tournament. The winner of the Central and West division will play for a spot in the final while on the other side, the winners of the Northeast and Southeast will meet.

Tuesday, The Chicago Fire will host the Houston Dynamo after FC Cincinnati host one of the feel good stories of the tournament, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, June 6 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: SeatGeek Stadium -- Bridgeview, Illinois

TV and Live Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chicago -140; Draw +255; Houston +340

History is on their side

For one of the Chicago Fire or Houston Dynamo to lift the Open Cup title would be quite a feat as each team is starved for success in recent years. The Fire are still struggling in league play but all that the team needs is progress which they're showing in this tournament. But one issue. is that they're facing a Houston Dynamo team that is also finding their feet under Ben Olsen. Only one historic club can advance to the next round but both clubs need a victory. Despite having five Open Cup titles between them, neither has won the tournament since 2018.

US Open Cup Schedule

Northeast

FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Tuesday, June 6 (7 p.m. ET Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Central

Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo - Tuesday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Southeast

Birmingham Legion vs. Inter Miami - Wednesday, June 7 (8 p.m. ET CBS Sports Golazo Network)

West

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy - Wednesday, June 7 (10:30 p.m. ET Bleacher Report App, YouTube )



