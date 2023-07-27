Hindmarsh Stadium hosts an intriguing matchup as part of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday. China take on Haiti in a clash between Group D squads. It is the first-ever meeting between the sides in women's soccer. Both teams lost by a 1-0 margin in opening matches earlier in the tournament, leaving plenty of urgency in this matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists China as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in its latest China vs. Haiti odds. Haiti are the +430 underdogs, a draw is priced at +255, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

China vs. Haiti money line: China -155, Draw +255, Haiti +430

China vs. Haiti spread: China -0.5 (-150)

China vs. Haiti over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back China

China have the experience advantage and a long pedigree of success. While the days of overall dominance may be gone for China's side in comparison to the 1990s, head coach Shui Qingxia has things going in a positive direction. Qingxia is the first woman to coach the national team, and China have seven appearances in World Cup elimination rounds, third-most in history. China qualified for the World Cup with a win at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, winning their ninth title in that event. China defeated Korea Republic in the final, and both Wang Shanshan and Wang Shuang scored five goals in the Asian Cup. That pairing has combined for 96 international goals, and China's defense is tremendous.

Even in a tournament-opening loss, China allowed only two shots on goal, and a closer look at Haiti's loss to England yields more optimism for China. Haiti yielded 75% possession in that match, with England creating 21 shots and 11 shots on goal. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Haiti

Haiti are a first-time participant in the FIFA Women's World Cup, and the team is still looking for their first victory. Haiti lost to England in the opener, but there were strong counter-attacking moments. That included a pair of quality shots on goal, and it was a largely competitive effort as a sizable betting underdog.

Prior to that, Haiti earned the bid to the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Chile in a match when Melchie Dumornay scored both goals. She is the standout offensive force for Haiti, with seven goals in 14 matches at the senior level for her country. Nerilia Mondesir also provides strong support, with Roselord Borgella bringing the most experience. In addition, China are not playing at top form after a loss to Denmark in the opener in Perth. China have only two wins in 2023, and both victories came against a country (Russia) that did not qualify for the Women's World Cup. See which team to pick here.

How to make China vs. Haiti picks

