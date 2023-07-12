Christian Pulisic's move to AC Milan is official. According to Fabrizio Romano, the United States men's national team winger has put pen to paper on a four year deal with the Italian giants. Pulisic landed in Milan on Wednesday morning Italy time, before heading to the center of Milan for his medical tests at the Casa di Cura La Madonnina. After the medicals were completed, he is expect he signed on the dotted line.

It's an important summer for Pulisic. With 26 goals scored and 21 assists in his 145 appearances for Chelsea, Pulisic has made an impact but with his contract winding down, and playing time becoming harder to come by thanks to yet another rebuild for the London side, he needed a move to happen. AC Milan and Chelsea have agreed terms for the transfer of Christian Pulisic last week. The Italian side will pay around €22 million to sign the USMNT star while Pulisic had already agreed on personal terms weeks ago and he was pushing to join the Rossoneri despite the interest of other European clubs including Lyon.

Pulisic has shown what he can do for the United States men's national team, starring at the World Cup and during Concacaf Nations League as an offensive focal point, but in Milan he would get the support of playing with a genuine wing superstar in Rafael Leao.

Stefano Pioli is looking to replace the production that Brahim Diaz provided as the Spanish winger has returned to Real Madrid following the completion of his loan. Diaz leaving would open the right wing for Pulisic while he could also interchange with Leao during matches since both players can contribute on either wing. It has been a summer of transition for Milan after selling Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United but an addition of Pulisic would help improve the team's attack. He'd also be joining former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek who signed with Milan last week.

