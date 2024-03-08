Club America and Tigres UANL meet at Estadio Azteca this weekend when the two teams clash in Liga MX's Clausura. The hosts won 3-0 last time out and this fixture generally tends to produce at least two goals per game on average. The Eagles have won eight and drawn two of the past 10 games with The Tigers registering no victory in that run. Club America have not lost any of their past five home games across all competitions and Andre Jardine's men lead the overall table although they are situated fourth in the Torneo Clausura standings.

Tigres UANL are third overall, and both sides are guaranteed to reach at least round one of the CONCACAF Champions League this season. Robert Siboldi's side are 13 points behind their opponents in the combined rankings before Saturday's game and three points adrift in the Clausura table. The away side have also lost their last two Liga MX road games to Cruz Azul and Toluca while the home outfit have won seven of their last 10 home games. Club America have done so scoring two goals or more in seven of their last 10 outings on home turf with 13 clean sheets from 20 games across all competitions.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Mar. 9 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 9 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico Watch: Univision, TUDN and Fubo (try for free)

Univision, TUDN and Fubo (try for free) Odds: America -120; Draw +260; Tigres +320

Team news

America: Club America saw off Chivas Guadalajara 3-0 in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 first leg with Julian Quinones, Diego Valdes and Henry Martin scoring at Estadio Akron. Expect Jardine to make a few changes to his XI although the bulk of that team should start for this one with Javairo Dilrosun one of those hoping to have done enough as a substitute last time to earn a start here.

Potential America XI: Luis Malagon, Sebastian Caceres, Israel Reyes Romero, Ramon Juarez, Cristian Calderon, Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, Javairo Dilrosun, Diego Valdes, Julian Quinones, Henry Martin.

Tigres: There was also CONCACAF Champions League action for Tigres who drew 0-0 with Orlando at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida ahead of the second leg to come back home at Estadio Universitario. Andre Pierre Gignac and Diego Lainez are both expected to feature in attack once more for Siboldi's visiting side.

Potential Tigres XI: Nahuel Guzman, Javier Aquino, Samir Santos, Guido Pizarro, Sebastian Fierro, Jesus Angel Garza, Fernando Gorriaran, Jonathan Ozziel Herrera, Marcelo Flores, Diego Lainez, Andre Pierre Gignac.

Prediction

This is one that Tigres cannot afford to lose but the form book hints at an America win so both teams to score is a good bet with any potential winner likely to emerge victorious by a narrow margin. Pick: America 1, Tigres 1.