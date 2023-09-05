The draw is set for this year's Club World Cup, where Manchester City are the favorites to lift the title for the first time after winning last season's UEFA Champions League.

As the European champions, City were placed straight into the semifinals, and the same is true for the eventual Copa Libertadores champion. City will face either CONCACAF Champions League winners Club Leon or AFC Champions League victors Urawa Red Diamonds after they duke it out in the previous round.

On the other side of the bracket, Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad will play OFC Champions League winners Auckland City in the first round. The winner will then play CAF Champions League victors Al-Ahly, with the side coming out on top scheduled to face the South American representative. Four teams will eventually compete in the Dec. 22 final and third-place match.

The Club World Cup serves as a reward for winners of continental club championships, but adds to City's fixture congestion this season. The team will play in three domestic competitions and the Champions League as usual, but added a few extra games to the calendar with last month's UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup at the end of the year.

Both required significant travel and quick turnaround. The Super Cup was played in Athens and took place just three days before a Premier League match against Newcastle United, while the Club World Cup third-place match and final take place just four days before City's match at Everton on Boxing Day.

City manager Pep Guardiola has complained about the schedule multiple times this season, and said last month that "every year it's getting worse and worse, and it will be getting worse," per ESPN. "I don't know how it's going to end, honestly."