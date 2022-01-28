Colombia hosts Peru on Friday in a critical 2022 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifying matchup in Barranquilla. The teams are in a fierce battle for the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot with four games left. Ecuador is six points clear in third place, while Brazil and Argentina have already clinched spots, so several teams are fighting it out for the last berth. The fifth-place team goes to a playoff in June. Columbia (3-8-3) is in fourth place on goal differential, as it is level on points with Peru (5-2-7), but four other teams are within four points.

Colombia vs. Peru spread: Colombia -0.5 (-150)

Colombia vs. Peru over-under: 2.5 goals

Colombia vs. Peru money line: Colombia -165, Peru +500, Draw +240

COL: Luis Diaz's 14 league goals with Porto have come in just 18 matches

14 league goals with have come in just 18 matches PER: Gianluca Lapadula has 10 goals in 15 games for Benevento in Italy's Serie B



Why you should back Colombia

La Tricolor is unbeaten in the last nine World Cup Qualifying meetings (7-2-0), outscoring the Peruvians 18-2 in those matches. Colombia has won four of the last five matchups in all competitions, with an 11-4 goal advantage. Colombia has won just three of its 14 qualifying matches, so it will have a sense of urgency against a team it is confident it can beat. The Colombians have played to 0-0 draws in four of their last five qualification matches, with a 1-0 loss to Brazil the outlier.

They have scored 16 goals in qualifying but conceded just 17, and Peru has netted 15 so far. Colombia has a lot of experience, and players like Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez are definitely capable of scoring goals. Falcao is the nation's all-time leading scorer (35 goals), while Rodriguez is third (23).

Why you should back Peru

La Blanquirroja's confidence is soaring as it has won its last two World Cup qualifiers, beating Bolivia 3-0 and getting a 2-1 victory over Venezuela. It has gained nine points from the last 15 available. Peru has been more competitive with the Colombians in the past two meetings, beating them 2-1 last June in the Copa America and losing 3-2 in the third-place match. Veteran playmaker Christian Cueva is the catalyst for the squad and leads a talented set of midfielders.

Yoshimar Yotun and Sergio Pena are expected to flank him, and each scored a goal against Colombia in the two Copa America meetings last year. Gianluca Lapadula, who scored in the 3-2 loss in the Copa third-place match, will lead the line and try to add to his five international goals. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is the captain of the squad, and central defenders Luis Advincula and Miguel Trauco have a combined 166 international matches under their belts.

