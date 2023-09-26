Colombian soccer club Tigres FC, a second-division club, announced that its president, Edgar Paez, was fatally shot following the team's 3-2 loss against Atletico FC on Saturday night. According to the Associated Press, Paez, 63, was driving home from the match with his daughter when he was shot by two men on a motorcycle near the Tigres' Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.

Paez's daughter was unharmed in the shooting, and prosecutors have launched an investigation into the murder.

"The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event," the team announced in a statement on X. "His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

In addition, the Colombian Football Federation also expressed their heartfelt condolences to Paez's family as well as Tigres FC.

"The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr. Édgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club," the statement read."From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace."