The draw for the Concacaf Champions Cup is complete and while Inter Miami won't enter the tournament until the round of 16, there is quite the patch awaiting Lionel Messi in his first edition of North America's premier continental competition. The Herons booked their first-ever berth to the tournament by winning Leagues Cup and they'll be pitted against the winner of the first-round tie between Nashville SC and Moca FC. It's a match that could have some history as Miami defeated Nashville SC to win Leagues Cup while if Moca are able to engineer an upset, the Herons will face a team from the Dominican Republic in their first continental match.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Herons are also on the same side of the bracket as their in-state rivals Orlando City SC, the MLS Supporter's Shield winners FC Cincinatti, the Houston Dynamo and St. Louis City SC, although one of those teams will be knocked out in the first round. Mexican giants. With that much firepower one one side of the bracket, if the Herons make it to out of the round of 16 they could be well positioned to win the tournament especially with Luis Suarez expected to join the club during the winter.

Tata Martino's squad could also be pitted against the MLS Cup winners the Columbus Crew or Mexican giants Tigres in the semifinals. If they make it to the final, they could face the likes of the Philadelphia Union, Pachuca, and Club America but by then they'll be well-tested given what the right side of the bracket looks like. Round one will kick off on Feb. 6 while the round of 16 where Miami will enter takes place between March 5-14. Each match before the final will be two-legged ties including a home and away leg.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Round one matchups

Philadelphia Union vs. Saprissa

Toluca vs. Herediano

Club America vs. Esteli

Chivas Gudalajara vs. Forge FC

New England Revolution vs. CAI

Houston Dynamo vs. St Louis City SC

Tigres UNAL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

CF Monterrey vs. Comunicacion

FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier

Nashville SC vs. Moca FC

Teams through to the round of 16

CF Pachuca

SV Robinhood

LD Alajuelense

Columbus Crew

Inter Miami CF