The Concacaf Nations League final will take place on Sunday at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The semifinals and final were initially scheduled at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four teams from League A advanced to the semifinals for one of the top prizes in international soccer in the North American/Caribbean region with the United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), advancing to the final and defeating Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner) respectively. They have advanced to the inaugural Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday, June 6. Honduras and Costa Rica will play in the third-place match the same day.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Below you'll find the remaining Nations League dates and start times. For more on the studio and matchday coverage, click here.

Semifinals

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) VENUE PLATFORM June 3 Honduras 0, USMNT 1 Final Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network June 3 Mexico 0, Costa Rica 0 (5-4 on penalties) Final Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+

Third-place match

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) VENUE PLATFORM June 6 Honduras vs. Costa Rica 6:30 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+

Final