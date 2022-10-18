The upcoming World Cups are going to be something else. We have the 2022 FIFA World Cup next month in Qatar, the 2026 World Cup in the United States with 48 teams for the first time, and then the 2030 World Cup in a place yet to be determined. If CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has his way, not only will South America host it, but they could do it in style. Dominguez has suggested that the tournament be played with retro 1930 kits.

"History cannot be bought with money. Luxury does not make history," Dominguez said. "I invite you [FIFA president Gianni Infantino] to host a World Cup here, in 2030, to play with the same uniforms [from 1930], to return to the essence. We are ready to host the cup in 2030."

That year will mark the 100-year anniversary of the first-ever World Cup, hosted in Uruguay. The World Cup host will be decided in 2024. Uruguay, Argentina, Dominguez's native Paraguay and Chile have all bid together to host, while Portugal, Spain and Ukraine are looking to do the same as a joint bid.

While the idea of wearing retro kits is interesting, it's certainly easier said than done. Not only would all of the kit manufacturing brands need to be on board, but they would also need to do plenty of research on the old kits, update them with the newest versions sports clothing enhancement that is used (such adidas' climalite), and most importantly they are going to have to look good. It could be quite the challenge, but we are eight years away, so there is certainly time. Having just some teams in retro jerseys and others not could maybe work, and we see it every now and again in the NFL. The NBA, which kicks off on Tuesday, goes the retro route quite regularly as well.

Some of the old retro kits are awesome looking, too, like the Brazil white kits, though it's hard to imagine how they would look today.

I'm all for it, but I feel like if the tournament is in South America, they'll need to use the retro leather ball that looks a bit too much like Mankind's mask.