The Detroit Pistons are the latest team that has unveiled new jerseys for the 2022-23 season. But instead of doing a total brand refresh, like what the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers just released, the Pistons are throwing it back to 1996. Through a launch video on social media, the Pistons unveiled their iconic teal jerseys that the team last wore from 1996-2001. These will be the team's Classic Edition jerseys, and will be worn for 10 games during the upcoming season.

Instead of updating a classic look, the Pistons decided to keep the original design of the teal jerseys intact in every way. The iconic flaming horsehead is displayed prominently across the chest behind the team name, while a black, yellow and red color palette adorns the trim on both the jersey and the shorts.

"To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you," Chief Business Officer for the Pistons Mike Zavodsky said in a press release. "The teal jerseys represent a 'colorful' time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can't wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them."

Though the Pistons only wore these jerseys for five years, franchise icons like Grant Hill, Lindsey Hunter, Ben Wallace and Jerry Stackhouse all donned these uniforms when they played for the team. Detroit didn't experience a ton of success during the era that these jerseys were worn, but the Pistons did make the playoffs in three of the five years sporting the teal uniforms.

While the franchise success wasn't there when these jerseys were around, these iconic teal uniforms have become somewhat of a cult classic among basketball fans, just as many of the colorful '90s NBA jerseys have become over the years. So it makes sense that the Pistons want to capitalize off of that popularity and introduce these threads to a younger generation of fans.