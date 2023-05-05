Winning trophies is the expectation at Real Madrid. While Los Blancos are playing in the Copa Del Rey final Saturday against Osasuna and still in Champions League, with a semifinals date with Manchester City kicking off on Tuesday. this season threatens to be a disappointment even with them capturing the Club World Cup. Given their opponents, while Real will have a chance to advance in Europe, all their eggs need to be in the Copa Del Rey final as it's the most likely tournament that they can win.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti's future is up in the air with not only rumors of a move to coach Brazil coming up but given the sky-high expectations in Madrid. Without trophies (and, if we're being honest, even with them) the team could decide that they'd want to move in a different direction, so emerging from their matchup with Osasuna with a trophy will be vital to determining what happens next at the Santiago Bernabeu. It has been a transition season for Los Blancos and with Xabi Alonso doing well in Germany and Jude Bellingham possibly joining during the summer, it could be a time to move into a new era, though if Ancelotti walks away with a couple more trophies that future could again be delayed.

Whether this is the last ride for Ancelotti before he moves into his next era or a job saving game, the pressure is on. With an aging core, it's important for Real Madrid to win this game to ensure that no matter how Champions League goes, the season will end on a high note. Barcelona's resurgence has already cost Real Madrid the Spanish Super Cup and will cost them La Liga but the return of the rivalry between Spain's top clubs will be good in the long run.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, May 6 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 6 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Sevilla, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -310; Draw +390; Osasuna +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

As Real Madrid ages, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Dani Carvajal are all players who are entering the twilight of their careers, but a quest for their 20th Copa Del Rey can give the team something to play for. They've lost focus at time in league play with Barcelona pulling away but the team has been dialed in during cup competitions.

Osasuna will put up a fight in the match, considering that the team has never won a top flight trophy and last won a trophy when they were promoted to La Liga in 2019 after winning La Liga two. Making it to this point is already an unreal accomplishment for them, and while a Cinderella ending isn't impossible, if Benzema is healthy, Real Madrid's attack won't be defendable.

When the lights shine the brightest, despite their struggles in league play, Real Madrid has performed which is a credit to Ancelotti. Managing the present, while also shepherding in the future, the team is in good hands with or without him. When most teams rebuild, they miss out on European soccer but a Real Madrid rebuild could see them win at least two trophies in a season.

It's a different level in Madrid but the team still needs to make sure to keep their focus. Outside of Marco Asencio and Dani Ceballos, depth players have struggled but there's always a summer ahead to add to that core. Now, the focus in on a trophy whether it may be for a group sendoff or to show that they can still keep things going with the current band of players.