Canada's campaign to defend its title as reigning Concacaf women's champions will be tested Monday on Paramount+ in its group stage finale against Costa Rica. Both sides have seven goals scored through their first two games, but six of Canada's came all at once in its first match against Trinidad & Tobago on July 5. Costa Rica has had a more balanced performance on offense, with a 3-0 win over Panama and a 4-0 result over Trinidad & Tobago. Something has to give on Monday, and you can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Canada is 15-2 all-time against Costa Rica with a combined score of 50-9 in those games. Kickoff from BBVA Stadium in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Costa Rica vs. Canada in the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship

Costa Rica vs. Canada date: Monday, July 11

Costa Rica vs. Canada time: 7 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Canada streaming: Paramount+

2022 Concacaf Women's Championship picks for Canada vs. Costa Rica

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the Costa Rica vs. Canada picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has crushed his soccer picks for SportsLine, going 107-80 overall in his last 187 soccer picks, returning $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For Canada vs. Costa Rica, Sutton is picking the match to end with a 1-1 draw. The Canadian team has a better pedigree on its roster top-to-bottom, but its six-goal explosion against Trinidad & Tobago to begin the Concacaf Women's Championship 2022 has been atypical of the team's usual offensive output. Costa Rica, however, has scored more that twice in seven of its last nine games. The Canadians have only allowed four goals over their last nine matches across all competitions, so while there may be plenty of opportunities for both teams, there is no guarantee that many shots will find the back of the net.

"Canada and Costa Rica have both qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after winning their first two games in the inaugural Concacaf W Championship,' Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect both sides to put forth a strong effort on Monday and I can easily see this affair ending in a 1-1 draw." Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream Costa Rica vs. Canada on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Concacaf Women's Championship, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.