Croatia did superbly to make it to the semifinal of the World Cup but they ultimately fell short. Argentina - and Lionel Messi - quite simply had too much quality for Luka Modric and company. They lost 3-0 after eliminating Brazil in the quarterfinal and, before that, Japan in the Round of 16. To make it through to the knockout phase Croatia finished second in Group F - finishing two points behind Morocco but ahead of Belgium and Canada. Croatia's best-ever finish at the World Cup was runner-up, which they achieved at Russia 2018 when they lost to France in the final. Their previous best finish was third place at France 1998.

Morocco couldn't beat France in the World Cup semifinal but they've already made history. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to ever make it to the final four of world football's most prestigious competition - their previous best finish saw them reach the Round of 16 at Mexico 1986. Morocco topped Group F to make it to the knockout phase - finishing ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada in the process - before eliminating Spain in the Round of 16 and Portugal in the semi-final.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 17 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 17 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium, -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox

Fox | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Croatia +125; Draw +240; Morocco +210 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Croatia: Andrej Kramaric leads the line for Croatia. The 31-year-old 1899 Hoffenheim striker has contributed two goals in 420 minutes of football - more than any of his teammates. He's been the man carrying Croatia's ambitions in the final third. Kramaric has registered three shots on target, created three chances and completed four take-ons. Key player Marcelo Brozovic is in doubt to play after picking up a muscular injury in the semifinal against Argentina.

Morocco: Youssef En-Nesyri leads the line for Morocco. The 25-wear-old Sevilla striker is strong and quick - the perfect profile to operate as the reference of an attack. He's contributed two goals in 457 minutes of football and is the Atlas Lions' top scorer in Qatar. En-Nesyri hasn't been fed all that much by his teammates. He's registered two shots on target from five overall (40%). He's also created one chance for teammates and completed five take-ons.

Prediction

Croatia are favourites to win the match but Morocco have more motivations to become the first African team to arrive in the top three in the World Cup's history. Pick: Morocco 2, Croatia 1