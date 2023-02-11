The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 10-6-4; Crystal Palace 6-9-6

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Last year, Brighton and Crystal Palace were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws.

Brighton kept a clean sheet against Liverpool three weeks ago and took the contest 3-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to Chelsea. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Chelsea.

Brighton's victory brought them up to while Crystal Palace's loss pulled them down to Brighton is 3-3-2 after wins this year, and Crystal Palace is 3-2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Crystal Palace have won three out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.