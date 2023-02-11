The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 10-6-4; Crystal Palace 6-9-6
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Last year, Brighton and Crystal Palace were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws.
Brighton kept a clean sheet against Liverpool three weeks ago and took the contest 3-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to Chelsea. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Chelsea.
Brighton's victory brought them up to while Crystal Palace's loss pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Brighton is 3-3-2 after wins this year, and Crystal Palace is 3-2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- Online streaming: Peacock
Series History
Crystal Palace have won three out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Jan 14, 2022 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Sep 27, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 22, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Oct 18, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 29, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 16, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 14, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Nov 28, 2017 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0