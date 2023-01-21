Newcastle United will try to continue their impressive run on Saturday when they visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match. The Magpies (10-8-1) have the stingiest defense in the Premier League and are on a 14-match unbeaten run in league play. They eked out a 1-0 victory with a late goal against Fulham last Saturday. They enter the weekend fourth in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester City and Man United, after finishing 11th last season. Palace (6-5-8) are 12th, but they just played to a 1-1 draw with Man U at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Newcastle have found some attacking success to go with their fierce back line, while Palace have the talent to score but struggled to do so in the season's first half.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET in London. Newcastle are -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Palace are +325 underdogs, a draw is +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle: Newcastle -0.5 (-125)

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle -114, Crystal Palace +325, Draw +240

CP: The Eagles are 2-4-5 in the past 11 home meetings in league play

NEW: The Magpies have allowed six goals in the past 12 EPL meetings overall

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies finally have a healthy Alexander Isak back, and he made his impact known in his first league appearance since September. He scored the winner in the 89th minute off the bench against Fulham, giving him three goals in four league matches. The 23-year-old buried a cross from Callum Wilson, who has six goals and has set up three more. Miguel Almiron leads the team with nine goals after a run of seven in seven matches. The Magpies' only loss this season came at Anfield, when Liverpool got a goal in the 98th minute. Isak scored Newcastle's goal.

Palace showed against Man U that they can be tough to beat at Selhurst Park, but they have four losses there. They have scored 18 goals, tied for sixth-fewest in the Premier League, and Newcastle have yielded just 11. That's three fewer than league leader Arsenal, and most teams have conceded at least twice that through 19 matches. They also don't yield quality shots, and those that find the net are denied by goalkeeper Nick Pope. Less than 30% of opponents' shots are on target, the best mark in the league, and Pope leads the EPL in save percentage (83.6).

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles just need to get their attack going, and they have the talent to do it. Wilfried Zaha has a team-high six goals but has gone seven matches without one, so he is due to break through. Michael Olise scored the equalizer against Man U, and that should give them confidence they can succeed against the top teams.

Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze have three goals apiece, while Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta have each scored once. They can definitely cause trouble for defenders, and Palace have scored 11 of their 18 goals at home. Newcastle have won once in the past four league meetings (1-2-1), and the crowd will be more vocal after a promising result Wednesday. Olise has four assists, and Edouard, Eze and Zaha have combined to set up seven goals. Crystal Palace don't give up a ton of quality shots, either, with just 32% finding their mark, sixth-best in the Premier League.

