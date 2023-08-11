The 2023-24 English Premier League season begins in full force this week. Six matches are scheduled for Saturday, including an intriguing showdown between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. Crystal Palace aims to build on a middle-of-the-pack season in 2022-23, while Sheffield United earned promotion from the Championship. Bramall Lane hosts the match, with both teams aiming to start the season strong.

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace money line: Crystal Palace +140, Sheffield United +205, Draw +215

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace spread: Crystal Palace -0.5 (+140)

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Sheffield United

Sheffield United has the benefit of playing at home in the opener. The club won 16 of 23 home matches last season in the Championship, including the final five, and Sheffield had a +28 goal differential on home soil. Overall, Sheffield United earned promotion with top-three marks in goals (73), goals allowed (39) and goal differential (+34).

Crystal Palace suffered a key loss with Wilfried Zaha, and the club failed to score in 16 of 38 league games last season. Crystal Palace has also won only one of the final five road games against Sheffield United. Furthermore, Crystal Palace suffered defensive slippage in some areas late last season, allowing more shots than any club in the league after March 21. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace projects as the superior team in this match. Sheffield United earned promotion but lost key pieces from last season's team, while Crystal Palace performed admirably at the highest level. In fact, Crystal Palace lost only two of its final 10 league games in 2022-23, and the club won its final friendly before league play, knocking off Lyon by a 2-0 margin.

Crystal Pace is also tremendous on defense. The club allowed only 49 goals in 38 games last season, landing well above the league average, and Crystal Palace was in the top five of the EPL with a 71.9% save percentage. On the offensive end, midfielder Eberechi Eze is a rising star, and he scored six goals in the final 10 games of the 2022-23 EPL season. Sheffield has lost eight of the last nine season opening matches, and the club also lost 3-0 to VfB Stuttgart in a friendly earlier in August. See which team to pick here.

