Half of the MLS Cup Playoffs' Eastern Conference Final is set after the Columbus Crew defeated Orlando City SC 2-0 in extra time on Saturday in a match that featured a bonkers midfield goal. It's a score that makes the game seem more lopsided than it was in regulation as Christian Ramirez scored the opening goal in the 92nd minute before Cucho Hernandez's shot from midfield sealed the deal near the end of extra time. In the 77th minute, Orlando were reduced to 10 men when Rodrigo Schlegel picked up his second yellow card for a foul but Pedro Gallese did all he could to keep the Lions in the game making five saves.

Orlando's defense held firm until Ramirez entered in the 92nd minute of play before scoring immediately after his entry. Following the match he announced that he had a few things to celebrate.

"Get me home to my wife so I can have my kid ... My wife's in labor," Ramirez said.

So not only does he have a trip to the Eastern Conference Final where he'll face either FC Cincinnati or the Philadelphia Union to celebrate, but also he's set for that new addition to the family. But while Ramirez is the star of the night, Hernandez scored a goal to remember.

Central to the Crew's play all season netting 17 goals, Hernandez saw that Gallese was out of his net and unleashed an accurate strike from near midfield and made it seem much easier to score than it was.

The goal gave the Crew insurance as Orlando was pushing for an equalizer as the Crew march on and await their next opponent.