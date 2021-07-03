Denmark are into the 2020 UEFA European Championship semifinals after a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg goals were enough for the Scandinavians to advance at Olympic Stadium despite Patrik Schick pulling one back for the Czechs with his fifth of the tournament to joint lead with eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The Danes will now face the winner of England's quarterfinal clash with Ukraine in Rome, Italy, as the semi-finals and final head to Wembley Stadium in London, England, with the final potentially just 90 minutes away.

Delaney headed home from Jens Stryger Larsen's ball in after just five minutes and Dolberg doubled the lead for Denmark when he clinically converted a superb Joakim Maehle ball in with the outside of his foot just before half-time.

Schick gave Czech Republic hope within four minutes of the restart with a smart volley from a Vladimir Coufal assist, but the Danes held on in the face of pressure and now Kasper Hjulmand's men could face hosts England in the final four.

It has been a superb effort from the Danish squad to get this far when you consider the drama that unfolded early in the tournament when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during their opening loss to Finland in Copenhagen.