Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott cheers on Mexico as El Tri lose more than just a game vs. Croatia

The Mexican national team didn't get a goal on Tuesday night in a friendly against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but it did have one big star cheering the team on. It was none other than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who went into full Tri mode with a jersey and scarf. This will make Dallas-area USMNT fans happy:

Dak Prescott in attendance cheering on Mexico tonight. pic.twitter.com/7VcpEpkm2k — 🇲🇽⚽️ El TRI ZONE 5.3 ⚽️🇲🇽 (@MexicoStats_18) March 28, 2018

Here he is before the game:

Dak Prescott here at AT&T stadium for the Mexico vs Croatia game pic.twitter.com/ghWqg2vGDU — Luis Ortiz (@OrtizSportsTV) March 28, 2018

He even swapped jerseys with Mexico's best player, Hirving Lozano:

But Dak probably left disappointed. Mexico fell 1-0 against a weakened Croatia team, and the injury bug struck big time, something Mexico has become familiar with on that artificial turf.

Nestor Araujo and Carlos Salcedo, two important defenders, both picked up injuries in the match. The Mexican federation announced that Araujo has a meniscus injury and MCL damage, while Salcedo has a fractured collarbone. Both are injuries that put their participation at this summer's World Cup in serious jeopardy.

Before the last World Cup, Luis Montes broke his leg vs. Ecuador after a horrific tackle at the same stadium. The only injury there that could maybe be contributed to playing on artificial turf is the Araujo one as his leg appears to get stuck as goes for a tackle and then ends up twisting his knee, but it's hard to tell.

But after the bad luck, I'm assuming Mexico doesn't play another pre-World Cup friendly in Arlington before the 2022 World Cup.