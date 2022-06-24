For the first time since 2007, the Denmark women's national team will face off against Brazil in an international friendly on Friday. The Danes are coming off a 2-1 win over Austria on June 12 and have won three straight in all competitions dating back to the beginning of April. They host a Brazil side that hasn't faired well on the road in recent time, but is coming off a 3-1 win over Hungary back on April 11. With so much time going by since the two sides last met, Friday's match promises to be an interesting one. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Denmark vs. Brazil

Denmark vs. Brazil date: Friday, June 24

Denmark vs. Brazil time: 1 p.m. ET

Denmark vs. Brazil streaming: Paramount+

Women's international friendly picks for Denmark vs. Brazil

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Denmark vs. Brazil picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 102-79 in his last 181 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Denmark vs. Brazil, Sutton is picking the sides to end in a 1-1 draw. The expert notes that Brazil hasn't had a road victory in a while, going winless over its last four away from home. The Brazilians have, however, scored at least one goal in those contests, and Sutton believes the world-ranked No. 9 team will do that again on Friday.



It will also be hard for Brazil to contain Denmark, which has won three in a row with a balanced offensive and defensive attack. In their last match against Austria, the Danes controlled 62 percent of possession and held the opposition to just two shots on target. They have also gotten scoring from different players in every match, making them more difficult to match up against.

How to watch, live stream women's soccer friendlies on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazil vs. Denmark in a women's international friendly. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.