UEFA Champions League action continues when Borussia Dortmund host Chelsea F.C. on Wednesday. The German side has been on fire recently and has won seven straight matches across all competition. Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to break out after settling for three straight draws in Premier League play, most recently a 1-1 decision against West Ham last Saturday.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Dortmund vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Dortmund as the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Chelsea listed as the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Chelsea F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund vs. Chelsea date: Wednesday, February 15

Dortmund vs. Chelsea time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Dortmund vs. Chelsea, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The expert notes that the English side has shown they have a solid defensive plan their recent string of draws. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four fixtures and have hit the Under in 10 of their last 12 matches across all competition.

Even with Dortmund's offense scoring more than two goals in three of their last seven matches, Sutton thinks the Blues will keep the score low on Wednesday.



"Despite winning just one of their last eight matches, Chelsea have proven they have a disciplined backline, which is led by 38-year-old Thiago Silva," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect Graham Potter will implement a defensive game-plan in the first leg on the road knowing they host the second leg at Stamford Bridge, resulting in a cagey affair that stays under the total." Stream the game here.

