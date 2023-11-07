The 2023 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Newcastle United F.C. and Borussia Dortmund on Paramount+. Both teams have four points in Champions League play, but Dortmund is ahead in the table by way of a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture on Oct. 25. Group F also features PSG and AC Milan, so this could be a critical matchup to see who advances into the knockout rounds. Outside of UCL play, Newcastle is sixth in the Premier League, while Dortmund is fourth in the Bundesliga. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. Newcastle odds list Newcastle as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Dortmund vs. Newcastle

Newcastle vs. Dortmund date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Newcastle vs. Dortmund time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Newcastle vs. Dortmund live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Newcastle vs. Dortmund

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Newcastle vs. Dortmund, Green is picking betting a draw for a +270 payout. Stream the game here. In the reverse fixture, it was a Felix Nmecha goal in the 45th minute that ultimately led Dortmund to the victory, but Newcastle dominated the possession 59-41 and completed 426 passes to Dortmund 262.

Meanwhile, Dortmund has struggled since that win, drawing 3-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga play, beating Hoffenheim 1-0 in the DFB-Pokal and then losing 4-0 to Bayern Munich in league play over the weekend. Newcastle has defeated Manchester United and Arsenal in their last two outings, but Green is expecting injuries to slow the Magpies down.

"Newcastle lacks quality in attack without Isak, so it is hard to see this developing into a high-scoring game. Both teams will fight for every ball, and they could ultimately cancel one another out in Dortmund," Green told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.